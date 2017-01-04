Accident on 100 street near Northern Lights College, traffic blocked

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – There is a motor vehicle accident on 100th street just north of the East Bypass Road. 100th street is blocked in both directions currently north of the East Bypass Road and south of the West Bypass Road.

While details are limited, it appears 2 vehicles were involved in a collision. One of the vehicles was a darker coloured car and sustained significant front end damage. The other vehicle was a white crossover vehicle and it appeared to have damage to the rear of the car.

Fire crews are still on scene. An ambulance attended the scene but has since left.