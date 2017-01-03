69-year-old man sentenced to four years in jail for Fort St. John bank robbery

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Larry Eugene Calver has been sentenced for robbing a Fort St. John bank on April Fool’s Day.

Calver, who was sentenced on December 28, 2016, entered the Bank of Montreal in Fort St. John and demanded money from employees at around 12:30 p.m. on April 1. He then left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police said at the time no weapon appeared to be produced but that the man had indicated to the bank employee that he was carrying a weapon.

After reviewing surveillance footage, the suspect was identified and officers attended the last known residence of Calver. He was then taken in to custody without incident.

The courts also handed down a lifetime ban on firearms to Calver. He is required to pay $800 in restitution as well as another $100 in victim surcharges.