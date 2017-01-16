Over 1,000 customers in Taylor and Charlie Lake without power this afternoon

UPDATE: Power has been restored to all customers in Charle Lake. For update on any other power outages, visit www.bchydro.com/outages

UPDATE: Power has been restored to customers in Taylor. There is still an outage in Charlie Lake. Crews are expected on scene to fix the outage at 3:45 p.m.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Over 900 customers in Taylor, and an additional 137 customers in Charlie Lake are without power this afternoon.

According to BC Hydro’s website, the lights went out in Taylor at 12:22 p.m. today, with power going out along the eastern shores of the lake at 12:25. The outage in Taylor appears to extend all the way to Baldonnel, while in Charlie Lake the outage is extending North of the Alaska Highway to Beatton Provincial Park, and is west of the 271 Road. A third outage has also cut power to five or fewer customers near the construction site of the Site C dam.

Crews are said to be enroute to the outage in Taylor, while the Charlie Lake outage does not have an assigned crew.

The cause of both power outages is under investigation this afternoon.

