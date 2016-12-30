Year In Review: Member of Parliament Bob Zimmer

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With 2016 winding down, Energeticcity.ca sat down with local MP Bob Zimmer to discuss the happenings during the past year.

“For me, the Pacific NorthWest announcement that the project had been approved and was moving forward and now we hear they are looking at an alternative location potentially is even more encouraging.”

Zimmer says that was a highlight for 2016 but it will also continue to be a highlight moving forward into next year.

Another highlight for the year was the 2 pipelines that were recently approved by Justin Trudeau. Those 2 pipelines being the Kinder Morgan Expansion Project and Line 3.

The local MP says it has been a positive year overall for him and his government.

“For me, it has been a really positive year. We’re not in government, we’re the opposition but we’re getting a lot done. I have a couple new roles I didn’t have before, I’m critic for Asia Pacific Gateway so, we just look forward to making sure the government keeps on doing good things in the Asia Pacific and we’re still a good trading nation.”

Zimmer again talked about the Pacific NorthWest LNG project saying there are many positives to take out of recent developments.

“Again, I think Pacific NorthWest. We’ve seen it be approved in different stages. We’re waiting for a final investment decision by the proponent of the project but what is encouraging to me is that an alternative site is being looked at now. We’ve heard that before just to reduce some of the costs and make it viable. To me, that is a good sign for all of us in northeastern B.C. that they are seriously looking at the project still.”

Also next year will be the election of a new Conservative Leader for the Conservatives. Zimmer says he is backing one in particular but also says he would to have liked to see Rona Ambrose stay on as Leader even though Ambrose has declined and there is a party policy that once you are the Interim Leader, you can’t run to be the official leader.

“That is in May. That is another thing we will be watching and looking to see. Our new Leader will be the director of our party essentially. They will take the part in a certain direction. I’m supporting Andrew Scheer. I think he can unite Conservatives across Canada and win in the next election so that will be something that will change the face of our party slightly. It is unfortunate that we will have to see Rona step down. Rona has been a great leader and I have been an advocate of hers for a long time and she has done a great job as Interim Leader but we will move on and pick a good leader that Canadians will like as well.”