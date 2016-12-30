Year In Review: Fort St. John Mayor Lori Ackerman

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With 2016 coming to a close, Energeticcity.ca sat down with Fort St. John Mayor Lori Ackerman to discuss the year that was.

“We began 2016 with closing the loop on our “Talk Site C” initiative that we did. We got 3 awards. 1 International award and 2 National awards for the consultation we did with the community on B.C. Hydro’s project.”

Ackerman says over the previous few years, they negotiated a Community Measures Agreement. Council had approved the agreement in principle and then it was taken out to share with the community. The agreement was signed on Earth Day along with the opening of the micro hydro project.

The Mayor also reflected on the Boundary Extension as a highlight of the year. The Extension was approved by the provincial government recently. The City has also been working on a Strategic Land Assembly.

The Community In Bloom experience was also a moment to remember with the City receiving 4 out of 5 blooms and special mention for the museum.

“With the upcoming 150th birthday of Canada and the 75th Anniversary of the Alaska Highway, it will be a opportunity to showcase our museum and all the work we have done there.”

The Passive House also received 5 awards in 2016 and recognition.

“When we put ourselves out there as B.C.’s energy capital, we also talk about understanding energy and the environemental footprint that we leave behind and how the best source or the cheapest source of energy is what we conserve, so with different building methods we can certianley decrease our footprint.”

When Ackerman was asked what stood out for her in the community, she said what amazed her was how the community pulled together to help those in need.

“There has been so many things that have happened over the year. Fort McMurray was struggling and even though we had fires to the north of us, Fort St. John was receiving evacuees from the fire north of us and south of Taylor, our community stepped up and donated to Fort McMurray. That is something I have seen over the years.”

Ackerman says that the community always takes it to another level.

“It is so remarkable how our community pulls together to help others. Just unbelievable. While it surprises me every time I see it, it doesn’t surprise me.”