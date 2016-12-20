Worker injured after explosion at Crew Energy well site

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A worker sustained minor injuries after a fire at a Crew Energy well site near Fort St. John over the weekend.

The incident happened on Saturday morning at approximately 7:00 at a well site roughly twenty kilometres southwest of Fort St. John. WorksafeBC Media Relations Officer Erica Simpson says that according to a preliminary investigation, crews were performing cleanup on the well following fracking operations when a fire broke out. Crew Energy Senior vice president and COO Rob Morgan confirmed that the fire also spread to a production tank used to collect the fluid. Morgan stated that the fire and close to 200 cubic metres of fluid were both contained to the well site, and that there was no release of gas from the well itself.

One contract worker was taken to the Dawson Creek Hospital for minor burns and has since been released. Crew Energy and WorksafeBC are continuing their investigation into the incident. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.