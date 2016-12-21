Wolverines prey on Trackers

WHITECOURT, A.B. – The Northeast BC/Yukon Trackers played their first of two final NAMHL regular season games of 2016 last night against the Whitecourt Wolverines.

The Wolverines struck first, wiring a shot past netminder Tyler McArthur just two and a half minutes in. Keenan Halverson tied things up for the Trackers just past the halfway mark of the first period on a feed from Cooper WIllms and Jayden Piket.

In the second period, the Wolverines extended their claws and went for the jugular. Whitecourt scored twice to take a 3-1 lead. With Whitecourt taking a tripping penalty, Halverson scored his second of the game on a feed from Curtis Hammond with just under six minutes left in the frame to keep it a one goal contest. But, Whitecourt would add a power play and an even-strength goal to take a 5-2 lead after forty minutes.

In the third, Whitecourt scored another power play goal just before the four minute mark, which saw McArthur pulled in favour of Brandon Clark. Clark couldn’t stop the Wolverines’ onslaught, as Whitecourt scored less than two minutes later. Connor Bowie scored less than twenty seconds after Whitecourt’s seventh goal with the assist going to Nick Vanderploeg. The Trackers special teams then ran into trouble as the Wolverines would add another three goals: one on the power play and two short-handed to seal the deal 10-3.

The Trackers will be playing their second game of the double-header against the Wolverines this afternoon at 4:30. The game can be watched live on the Trackers’ Ustream page: http://www.ustream.tv/channel/nebctrackers.