Water truck stolen in Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St John RCMP are asking for the public’s help to locate a water truck that was stolen last week.

The truck was allegedly stolen from a business lot in the 10400 block of Alaska Road North sometime between December 14th and December 19th.

The 1995 Western Star 4900 series truck is equipped with a sleeper, and is white in colour with a black stripe down the side of it and the water tank. The truck’s Vehicle Identification Number is 2WKPDCCJ1SK938648.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Fort St John RCMP at 250-787-8100 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.