Valleyview RCMP investigate fatal pedestrian hit and run

VALLEYVIEW, A.B. – Police in Valleyview are on the lookout after a pedestrian was struck and killed early yesterday morning.

At approximately 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday December 27th, a man and woman were walking westbound along Highway 43 next to the westbound lanes, when the 28 year-old man was hit by a large truck.

Emergency services including the Valleyview RCMP, Fire Department and EMS attended the collision scene, however the male was declared deceased at the scene. His name has not been released.

Witnesses say the vehicle that struck the man was an extended tandem axle semi-trailer with a closed box.

The truck did sustain damage to the front passenger side, and the RCMP are looking to speak with the driver. It is possible that the driver of the vehicle was unaware that they were involved in a collision. Police are asking all company owners/managers to check their fleet vehicles for damage and to contact police if they believe their may have been involved in this collision.

If you have any information about this incident, please call the Valleyview RCMP at (780) 524-3345, or if you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).