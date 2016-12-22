Trackers blanked by Wolverines

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast BC/Yukon Trackers played their last game of 2016 yesterday afternoon, the second of a double header against the Whitecourt Wolverines.

After Tuesday’s 10-3 blowout, the Trackers got much closer yesterday, but unfortunately there was still no cigar.

The Trackers were kept off the scoresheet entirely, though it wasn’t for a lack of trying as they peppered Whitecourt goaltender Connor Lee with 34 shots, 18 in the third period alone. The Trackers’ defence also kept the Wolverines at bay until just before the halfway mark of the second period, when a power play goal squeaked its way past Brandon Clark. Clark had another brilliant performance in net, stoppingng 42 of 45 shots on net by the Wolverines, but it wasn’t enough as Whitecourt blanked the Trackers 3-0.

Coach David Johnston says that following the two games, he says that he’s encouraging his players to stay away from the rink and get some well-needed rest over the Christmas holidays.

The Trackers start 2017 on the road with a trio of games against the Sturgeon Sting, Sherwood Park Oilers, and Beaumont Braves January 6th through 8th.