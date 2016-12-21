Toys for Tickets brings in over 100 toys

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This year’s Toys for Tickets drive has brought in over one hundred toys for the Salvation Army.

The drive, which was run by the City of Fort St. John from December 1st to 19th saw 76 traffic bylaw tickets paid off with an unwrapped toy or a donation in lieu. Over 100 toys, along with $280 worth of gift cards and $420 in cash was donated over the twenty days of the fundraiser.

Fort St. John city council recently passed a bylaw allowing the City to make the fundraiser into an annual event.