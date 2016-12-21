Three vehicles involved in collision on North Taylor Hill

CORRECTION: Sgt. Dave Tyreman with the Fort St. John RCMP says that he received a call from the driver of the pickup to advise that they did not run into the Jeep, but swerved to miss the Jeep and actually collided with the Jetta.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – One person is in critical condition after a collision that involved three vehicles on the North Taylor Hill.

Officers responded to the collision at about 7:52 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, three vehicles were involved, a Jeep Wrangler, a VW Jetta and a pickup truck. According to information obtained by the RCMP from witnesses, it is believed the driver of the VW Jetta was north bound when he attempted to overtake another northbound vehicle when he lost control and collided with the Jeep. The driver of a southbound pickup behind the Jeep swerved to miss the Jeep and unfortunately collided with the Jetta.

The driver of the Jetta was airlifted to a hospital in the Lower Mainland and remains in critical condition. The driver of the pickup truck was transported to hospital for observation and treatment.

The RCMP continue to investigate the collision and won’t be releasing any further information. It is undetermined at this time if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision.

The RCMP are still looking for witnesses of the incident. You can contact the RCMP at 250-787-8100.