Team Tardi sitting 2-0 after first two draws of Junior Provincials

UPDATE: Team Tardi is now 3-0 at Provincials. The team beat Vernon’s Team Love 7-3 after nine ends.

NEW WESTMINSTER, B.C. – Sterling Middleton and the rest of Team Tardi are sitting with a perfect record so far at the 2017 B.C. Junior Curling Championships.

Team Tardi got off to a great start on Tuesday, with their first draw against Team Habkirk from the Victoria Curling Centre. Tardi scored two in the first end and a single in the second end before a blank in the third. After scoring another pair in the fourth end, Habkirk trimmed the lead to 5-2 after five ends. Tardi answered back with another three points in the sixth and seventh ends, taking an 8-2 lead. After scoring only one in the eighth, Team Habkirk conceded the game.

In the second draw, things were a bit closer as Team Tardi played the hometown Team Proctor from the Royal City Curling Club. Team Proctor got the hammer to start and took a 3-1 lead after four ends. Team Tardi managed to bounce back starting in the fifth end with four two-point ends. Tardi took the win in nine ends.

This morning, the team is back in action against Team Love from Vernon. After four ends, both teams are tied at three apiece.

The rink is comprised of Middleton, brothers Tyler and Jordan Tardi of Cloverdale and lead Nicholas Meister of Langley. Both Middleton and Tyler Tardi were gold medal winners at the 2016 Youth Olympic Games in Lillehammer last February. The 2017 B.C. Junior Curling Championships run from now until January 1st.