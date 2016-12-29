Team Tardi loses for the first time at Junior Provincials

NEW WESTMINSTER, B.C. – After opening the Junior Provincials undefeated, Team Tardi suffered their first loss of the tournament this afternoon.

Team Tardi lost after 10 ends to Team McCrady with a final score of 7-6. The match was close all game with Team McCrady tacking on 1 point in the 9th and also in the 10th end.

Team Tardi is set to play again at 7:00 p.m. Vancouver time against Team Anderson. Team Tardi will then also play at 9:00 a.m. Vancouver time tomorrow against Team Kiss and then will follow that match up with a match against Team Sato at 2:00 p.m. Vancouver time.

To view all scores and records, visit: http://bot.curlbc.ca//web/comp?compid=608#Teams