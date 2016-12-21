Snowfall warning issued for the Pine Pass

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Environment Canada has issued a Snowfall Warning for the Pine Pass this morning.

A Pacific frontal system approaching northern BC will drop between 15 and 20 cm of snow on Highway 97 through the Pine Pass today. The snow is expected to taper off to flurries this evening.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. ShiftIntoWinter.ca reminds drivers to know before you go. Adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.