Site C construction schedule for December 26th – January 8th

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – BC Hydro has released a list of activities related to construction of the Site C Dam for the two weeks beginning on Boxing Day. The following activities are set to take place December 26th through January 8th.

In the dam site area and reservoir – north and south banks:

The main civil works contractor will continue to mobilize crews, material and equipment. An equipment maintenance facility is being constructed on the south bank.

Excavation will continue on the north and south banks. This may include blasting on the south bank.

Drilling and the installation of geotechnical instrumentation will continue on the north and south banks.

Curtain grouting will commence on the north bank.

Work will continue on the south bank drainage tunnel.

Work will continue on the south bank cofferdam.

Excavation will continue for the south bank approach channel.

The placement of riprap will continue along sections of the south bank shore.

Aggregate will be crushed on the south bank and work will continue to commission the concrete batch plants.

Work will continue to construct storage sites for excavated surplus material at various locations within the dam site area.

Work will continue to construct in-river dikes for the storage site areas.

Access roads will be constructed on the south bank. Road maintenance and upgrade activities will continue as required.

Work will continue to construct the causeway for the Moberly River construction bridge.

Clearing will occur in the lower and eastern reservoir areas, west of the dam site, on the north and south banks of the Peace River. This will include archaeological investigations as required.

Clearing may occur in the Moberly River valley

Logs will be processed and transported to local mills.

In other work areas of the construction site:

The main civil works contractor will continue surveying the 85th Avenue Industrial Lands and conveyor corridor. Some clearing may be required.

Aggregate and riprap production will continue in Wuthrich Quarry. Trucks will haul material from the quarry to the dam site.

Aggregate and riprap production will occur in West Pine Quarry. Periodic blasting may be required.