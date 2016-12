FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Senior Flyers will be holding a family skate at the North Peace Arena, on Thursday December 22nd from 5:30 – 6:30 pm.

Flyers president Paul van Nostrand says that the skate is open to all current team players and alumni as well as their entire familes, although Flyers fans are also welcome to attend. The skate will feature a special guest in the form of Santa Claus, who will be there to greet kids and families.