Rotary Club of Fort St. John MegaLottery results

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Rotary Club of Fort St. John has drawn the winners of this year’s MegaLottery.
The draw happened December 27th at noon at the Totem Mall. Jolene Lewin was the Grand Prize winner of this year’s lottery, taking home a Ford Escape or $40,000 cash. The second place winner was David Carmichael, who won a 2016 Polaris Razor 900S.
Janet Moody was the winner of Rotary’s 50/50 draw, which raised a total of $49,590. Moody takes home a total of $24,795.
Over $140,000 in prizes were awarded in this year’s Mega Lottery. This year’s prize winners will be contacted by phone, or they can contact Rotary themselves at 250 785-1972.
Other prize winners are as follows:
5 Day Guiding Elk Hunt: Boris Gregorich
7 Night Family Trip for 4 to Disneyland: Randy Groebmair
3 Night Family Trip for 4 to Edmonton’s Fantasyland Hotel: Diane Pufflet
2 Night Vancouver Hockey Getaway for 2: Justina Harder
2 Night Weekend Spa Getaway to Elisi Spa for 2: Cherri Crolla
Family Ski Equipment Package: Olivia Young
Family Bike Package: Chantel Davis
Family Camping Gear Package: Shu-Yu Liu
Family Canoe Package: Audrey Fowler
Family Dinner & Movie Night Package: Marcel Blais
Broil King BBQ/Patio Set/Gas Fire Table: James Vandergaag
Stainless Steel Kitchen Package (Fridge, Stove & Dishwasher): Derek Arberry
House Cleaner Biweekly for One Year: Michelle Bishop
His & Hers Luggage & Sunglasses: Steve McLain
His & Hers Wittnauer Sliver Tone Watch Set: Michelle Hollingstead
Golf Membership for 2 – LakePoint Golf Club: Jeni Briscoe
Helicopter Tour of the Peace #1: Nadia Herold
Helicopter Tour of the Peace #2: Lee Tutin