Rotary Club of Fort St. John MegaLottery results

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Rotary Club of Fort St. John has drawn the winners of this year’s MegaLottery.

The draw happened December 27th at noon at the Totem Mall. Jolene Lewin was the Grand Prize winner of this year’s lottery, taking home a Ford Escape or $40,000 cash. The second place winner was David Carmichael, who won a 2016 Polaris Razor 900S.

Janet Moody was the winner of Rotary’s 50/50 draw, which raised a total of $49,590. Moody takes home a total of $24,795.

Over $140,000 in prizes were awarded in this year’s Mega Lottery. This year’s prize winners will be contacted by phone, or they can contact Rotary themselves at 250 785-1972.

Other prize winners are as follows:

5 Day Guiding Elk Hunt: Boris Gregorich

7 Night Family Trip for 4 to Disneyland: Randy Groebmair

3 Night Family Trip for 4 to Edmonton’s Fantasyland Hotel: Diane Pufflet

2 Night Vancouver Hockey Getaway for 2: Justina Harder

2 Night Weekend Spa Getaway to Elisi Spa for 2: Cherri Crolla

Family Ski Equipment Package: Olivia Young

Family Bike Package: Chantel Davis

Family Camping Gear Package: Shu-Yu Liu

Family Canoe Package: Audrey Fowler

Family Dinner & Movie Night Package: Marcel Blais

Broil King BBQ/Patio Set/Gas Fire Table: James Vandergaag

Stainless Steel Kitchen Package (Fridge, Stove & Dishwasher): Derek Arberry

House Cleaner Biweekly for One Year: Michelle Bishop

His & Hers Luggage & Sunglasses: Steve McLain

His & Hers Wittnauer Sliver Tone Watch Set: Michelle Hollingstead

Golf Membership for 2 – LakePoint Golf Club: Jeni Briscoe

Helicopter Tour of the Peace #1: Nadia Herold

Helicopter Tour of the Peace #2: Lee Tutin