Prince George RCMP searching for wanted man

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – The Prince George RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating a man with a number of outstanding arrest warrants.

39 year-old Jeffrey Wayne Smith is wanted in Prince George for several charges of Possession and Trafficking of a Controlled Substance. He is also wanted in Alberta for Assault.

The charges stem back to a drug trafficking investigation that took place in December 2015 and February 2016.

On December 10th, 2015, Smith was arrested by the Prince George RCMP in a vehicle with a 29 year-old man where heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and a significant quantity of cash were located. A search warrant was executed at a home on the 4200 block of Quintin Avenue where more drugs and a replica handgun were located. Smith was released on a Promise to Appear for court in late February 2016, but was arrested again before his court date.

On February 4th, the Prince George RCMP executed another search warrant, this time at a residence on the 500 block of Freeman Street where Smith and a 32 year-old woman were arrested. A significant quantity of heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine were found, along with drug trafficking paraphernalia.

Smith was held in custody until April 2016 when he was released on a promise to appear. Warrants were issued in November earlier this month after he failed to appear in court.

Smith is described as: Caucasian, standing 5’10” tall, weighing 181 lbs., with brown hair and green eyes.

Smith is considered violent, and should not be confronted. If you locate him, you’re asked to call police immediately.

If you have any information about Jeffrey Wayne Smith or where he might be, please contact the Prince George RCMP or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-TIPS.