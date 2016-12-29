Police looking for missing woman last seen in Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Police are searching for a 52-year-old woman who was last seen in Fort St. John.

On December 26th, Chetwynd RCMP received a report that Lauren Proctor was missing.

Today, the Fort St. John RCMP were able to confirm that she was seen at the corner of 86th street and 93rd Avenue in Fort St. John around 12:00 p.m. on December 28th.

Proctor is described as:

Caucasian

5’7 tall

155 lbs

Collar length brown hair with burgundy highlights

Hazel eyes

Police are saying it is extremely important that they locate Lauren Proctor. If you see her or have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to call 9-1-1.