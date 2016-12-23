Outdoor skating rinks and skating loop now officially open

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John has announced that all three of its outdoor skating venues are now officially open for the season.

The City has flooded two outdoor hockey rinks in Kin Park and Centennial Park on the site of the old Visitor Information Centre. This year, city staff say they decided to do something new by building an outdoor skating loop in Matthews Park. The two rinks opened earlier this week, while the city announced yesterday that the skating loop in now officially open.

The 300 metre loop carries skaters on a scenic journey through the trees of the park in a clockwise direction. City workers will monitor the state of the skating loop to ensure that the ice is in good shape, but if you notice a problem, you’re advised to call the City at (250) 787-8150.