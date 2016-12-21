Oscars Kings leads Men’s Rec League Standings after first round

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Team Oscars Kings has the lead in the Fort St. John Men’s Recreation Hockey League standings after the first round.

The Oscars Kings beat Big Horn 9-2 on the last night of the first round at the Pomeroy Sports Centre on Monday night. Big Horn, who sits in third spot, previously tied the number two-ranked MRC Global 4-4 on December 16th. In the other game on Monday night, Jiffy Lube beat Viper 9-4 after 60 minutes of action to move to within one point of Big Horn for fourth spot.

The Men’s Rec. League will be resuming sction with the start of Round 2 on Monday, January 2nd. League president Mike Hamre says that though enrolment in the league has dropped in recent years, the league has managed to get consistent ice times that aren’t nearly as late as in previous years. The league now plays at 9:15 instead of 10:45. Hamre says that anyone that wants to register a team or as an individual can do so between January 2nd and 12th. To register, or for more info, contact Mike Hamre at (250) 262-7534, or by email at: code_21_contractor@hotmail.com.