North Peace SPCA holding raffle fundraiser

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace SPCA is holding a fundraiser raffle.

The top prize is 2 return tickets to anywhere that WestJet services. The raffle is set to end on January 2, 2017 with the winners drawn on that date.

Tickets are available at the shelter directly during operating hours (12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday – Saturday). They also have one other date set aside to purchase tickets from Safeway on January 1st from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Tickets are $20 each and the prizes are as follows:

1st Prize: 2 West Jet tickets

2nd Prize: $100 Visa Gift Card

3rd prize: $20 Tim Horton’s card and a handmade quilt (with many thanks to Susan Hogaboam)

If you buy tickets from the shelter, you can pay by cash, credit or debit card. Safeway purchases will be cash only.

There are only 500 tickets available to be purchased.