No injuries in Taylor Bridge crash

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Police have confirmed that a crash on the Taylor Bridge on Saturday night was caused by driver error.

Sgt. Dave Tyreman with the Fort St. John RCMP confirmed that a vehicle struck the railing of the bridge early Saturday morning. The driver of the vehicle was not injured in the collision. Police say that the cause of the crash was determined to have been caused by driver error, but that alcohol was not a factor in the incident. Tyreman added that he was unsure whether any violation tickets were handed out.

Rodney Hafner, Operations Manager with YRB North Peace says that crews are currently measuring the missing section of railing before a new temporary patch section is installed. Hafner says that the completed temporary section will be installed by the end of the day tomorrow. Until then, Drive BC says that the road is reduced to single lane alternating traffic in both directions from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.