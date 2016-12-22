Meteorologists calling for a chilly White Christmas in Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. –The Weather Network is calling for chilly Christmas in the B.C. Peace Region this year.

Meteorologist Dayna Vettese says that the forecast for Fort St. John and the rest of northeastern B.C. is calling for a ridge of high pressure to build in for the latter half of the weekend. Though there is a possibility of flurries on Friday, Vettese says that no major dump of snow is forecast on the weekend. Forecasters say that a White Christmas occurs when there is at least two centimetres of snow on the ground. She says that this will be good news for travelers on the roads, but that with the ridge of Arctic air, temperatures will start to plummet beginning Christmas Eve. Daytime highs on Saturday and Sunday are forecast to fall close to -15 degrees Celsius.

Moving forward from Boxing Day in the week leading up to New Year’s Eve, daytime highs will rise back into the negative single digits. Vettese says however that this stretch of warmer daytime highs won’t last, and that daytime highs in Fort St. John will once again fall to between -15 and -20 degrees starting New Year’s Eve. Precipitation-wise, forecasters are calling for very little precipitation across Northern BC for the next week.

Looking at the rest of the winter, Vettese says that this winter is shaping up to be near normal in terms of both precipitation and temperature ranges. The trend of cold stretches followed by slightly warmer temperatures will continue into the Spring. A weak La Nina system is what is causing this year’s close to seasonal trends, in contrast to last year’s near-record El Nino that caused an extremely mild winter.