Man in hospital after Boxing Day crash near Sexsmith

SEXSMITH, A.B. – A 26-year-old man is recovering in hospital after a single vehicle rolled off a remote northern Alberta highway, trapping him inside the wreckage for more than 12 hours in the cold.

The CBC is reporting that members of the Spirit River RCMP detachment were called out just before 8 a.m. on Monday after a driver noticed a Chrysler 200 sitting in the ditch on Highway 733 near Sexsmith.

An RCMP spokesperson told CBC News Wednesday that upon arrival, officers found the vehicle’s lone occupant alert and conscious. The driver told his rescuers that he had crashed into the ditch the night before.

Late Christmas night, temperatures were said to have hovered below -20 degrees with a windchill near -30.

Wanham firefighters had to use the jaws of life to rescue the man was who airlifted to the Queen Elizabeth II Hospital in Grande Prairie with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The man, who was in the area visiting relatives in DeBolt, had been reported missing by family members the night before.

Story courtesy CBC News: http://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/edmonton/sexsmith-crash-trapped-1.3913929