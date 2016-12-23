Man arrested in connection with altercation in Grande Prairie

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – One man has been arrested, while a woman remains at large in connection with an altercation that took place in Grande Prairie earlier this month.

On Friday, December 16, at approximately 6:45 a.m., police received a report of an altercation in the Ranchlands area of Grande Prairie. Police arrived on scene where two men were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. This incident is not believed to be random and the RCMP say that there is no risk to public safety.

25 year-old Edmonton resident Abdel Raheem Tarik Ahmed faces a total of eleven charges, including:

Assault causing bodily harm

Possession of a weapon obtained by crime

Using a firearm in the commission of an offence

Robbery

Possession of a weapon dangerous to the public

Careless use of a firearm

Pointing a firearm

Possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition

Discharge firearm while being reckless

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Breach of recognizance

Ahmed has been released on bail and is scheduled to appear in court on January 4th, 2017.

20 year-old Grande Prairie resident Kayla Josephine Simms faces charges of: Robbery, Unauthorized possession of a firearm, and Careless use of a firearm in connection with the incident. The RCMP did not provide a description of Simms.

Simms’ whereabouts are not currently known, warrants have been issued for her arrest. Anyone that knows of Simms’ whereabouts, or has information about this incident is asked to call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780.830.5701. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).