Local group helps make area seniors’ Christmas

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A group of nearly 200 Good Samaritans from the Fort St. john area recently gave their time to help make the holiday season that much more available for local seniors.

Some time ago, Sonya Wilson saw a post on Facebook by London Drugs that showed a Christmas tree that had ornaments with people’s names on them, along with a needed or much-desired item that they might not be able to get. Shoppers that see the ornaments can then buy those items, which London Drugs will ensure get to the person for Christmas. Wilson said that she was inspired to help local area seniors that may have had to put their name on a tree. After making a post on a local Facebook group, Wilson said that close to 200 had also expressed interest to help sponsor a senior citizen this Christmas.

After speaking with Peace Villa, the group got in touch with 18 residents of the home who didn’t have immediate family, or whose family lived far away and wasn’t able to make it at Christmas. The volunteers hosted a party with the group complete with gift-giving and food. Another similar gift night followed shortly thereafter at Abbeyfield House.

Wilson says that after the parties, a large number of the group have continued to visit with the seniors at both Peace Villa and Abbeyfield to share the most impressive gift of all: the gift of time.

Wilson added that she hopes to continue helping area seniors at Christmas for years to come. Anyone that would like to join the group and help out can get in touch with Sonya Wilson via the Peace Seniors Connect & Care Facebook group.