List of Best Decked homes in Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Moose FM and YRB, have collected a list and map of homes in Fort St. John with great decorations this holiday season.

See the full map below. You can also add, more addresses to the map below by clicking on the plus icon.

The winner of this years Best Decked House Contest, sponsored by YRB is the Gallaghers on the 244 road. The picture above do not do the home justice and residents are welcome to travel down their driveway to experience all of the lights.

The home is located on the map below, but you can also find the home by heading north on 100 street towards Rose Prairie, after the NP Vet Clinic, turn left on to the West Bypass and then take the first right onto the 244 road. You’ll then see their driveway before railroad tracks.

Merry Christmas

Christmas Decoration Map