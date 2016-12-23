ICBC advises motorists to drive safe over the holidays

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – As British Columbians prepare to travel over the Holiday season, ICBC is reminding motorists to ensure they stay safe on B.C. roads.

The week including Christmas and New Year’s sees an average of 460 injured and five killed in crashes every year across the province. From Christmas Eve to Boxing Day, an average of twenty people are injured in ninety crashes in the North Central region every year, with a further ten injured in fifty crashes over New Year’s.

In order to ensure your travel plans are as safe as possible, ICBC has a list of travel tips for your road trip:

Here are ICBC’s tips to help everyone get home safe this holiday season.

Check your vehicle. Many B.C. highways require winter tires, labelled with either the mountain/snowflake symbol or the mud and snow (M+S) designation. Top up wiper fluid for clearer visibility and pack an emergency kit including blanket, food and water.

Slow down. Posted speed limits are for ideal conditions only. It takes more time and distance to come to a complete stop on wet, icy or snowy roads. Adjust your speed to the conditions and always maintain a safe travelling distance between vehicles.

Avoid distractions. Make important calls before you get in your vehicle and let your family and friends know you’re not available while driving. If you’re on a longer drive, use highway rest stops to take a break and check your messages.

Take a break. Pull over as soon as you start to feel drowsy. Get out and walk around to get some fresh air. If that’s not enough, pull over to a safe area, turn off your car and take a nap.

Plan for a safe ride home. If your plans involve alcohol, make sure you plan how you’re getting home before you head out. Choose a designated driver or keep money aside for a bus or taxi. Operation Red Nose is also available in 20 B.C. communities to help get you and your car home.