Highway 97 closed at the North Taylor Hill

UPDATE: As of 3:20 a.m. Wednesday Dec. 21 the collision is now clear and the Highway is open in both directions.

UPDATE: As of 10:45 p.m. Tuesday Dec. 20, 2016, the Highway remains closed in both directions at the North Taylor Hill. A detour remains in effect using the route shown below. For updates on the condition of the highway overnight, visit www.drivebc.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Highway 97 between Taylor and Fort St. John is closed on the North Taylor Hill.

At this time, details are limited, but Drivebc.ca, has confirmed the Highway is closed. According to a tweet, the highway is closed in both directions. Crews are currently assessing the situation and will provide updates on the road as soon as information is available.

#BCHwy97 Closed in both directions in #FortStJohn, North of #TaylorBC Assessment in progress. Expect delays. — DriveBC NE (@DriveBC_NE) December 21, 2016

As more information is released about this collision, we will post updates to this post. If you have any information to share, email news@moosefm.ca.

Tweets from the Fort St. John RCMP

The Fort St. John RCMP shared the following tweets, Tuesday evening.

Highway north of Taylor closed due to serious motor vehicle incident. — Fort St John RCMP (@FortStJohnRCMP) December 21, 2016

Highway 97 at North Taylor expect a long delay — Fort St John RCMP (@FortStJohnRCMP) December 21, 2016

Highway will be closed for an undetermined period. Police investigating cause of collision. — Fort St John RCMP (@FortStJohnRCMP) December 21, 2016

Detour Map

The following map shows a detour around the collision using Cherry Avenue in Taylor. Please note this road will be experiencing heavy traffic, motorists should reduce their speed until they return to Highway 97.

