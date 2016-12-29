Grande Prairie RCMP searching for missing 16 year-old girl

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 16 year old aboriginal female who was last seen on Monday December 26, 2016 in Grande Prairie.

RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance to locate 16 year old Gerico Noskiye. She was reported missing on Monday December 26 at 12:44 p.m. Noskiye is described as First Nations, 6 feet, 120 lbs, with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black hoody and black pants.

There is a general concern for her well-being and RCMP would like to locate and speak with Noskiye as soon as possible.

Police are asking anyone who knows of her whereabouts or has recently been in contact with her to please contact the Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5701 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com.