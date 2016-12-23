FSJ for LNG wants a Pacific NorthWest LNG final investment decision for Christmas

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Five FSJ for LNG members met at the Pomeroy Sports Centre today to record a Christmas carol with a bit of a twist today.

Group founder Alan Yu came up with the idea of “All I want for Christmas is an F.I.D.” due to the lyrics’ similarities to the original song about missing incisors. The group decided to record a video of the song both as a Christmas greeting, and as a message of support to the proposed Pacific NorthWest LNG project backed by the Malaysian state-owned company Petronas. Yu said that he feels positively that a final investment decision by Petronas will be made in the first 6 months of 2017.

After attending a Pacific NorthWest LNG information session in Prince Rupert recently, Yu said that the company believes that the oversupply of liquefied natural gas will be overtaken by global demand by 2022. Yu added he feels it would make sense that Petronas would want to begin construction on the proposed export terminal on Lulu Island within a year as the terminal would take five years to be built.

Yu also extended an invitation to Pacific NorthWest LNG delegates at the information session to put on a session here in Fort St. John. He said that the delegates seemed to welcome the invitation, and that they would look at the possibility of visiting the Energetic City by next April.

Yu told Energeticcity.ca that the video should be uploaded to Youtube later this afternoon.