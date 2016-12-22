FSJ for LNG hosting Christmas flash mob at Pomeroy Sports Centre

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – FSJ for LNG is looking to bring some Christmas cheer to the Energetic City tomorrow.

FSJ for LNG founder Alan Yu announced this morning that the group will be hosting a Christmas carol flash mob of sorts at the Pomeroy Sports Centre at noon on Friday. The group will be recording a video of group members singing a slightly reworded version of a popular Christmas tune showing their support for the proposed Petronas-backed Pacific NorthWest LNG project.

Yu says that he’s been incredibly busy in recent months, but recently got the chance to attend a Pacific NorthWest information session in Prince Rupert. While there, he extended the invitation to company officials to give a project update in Fort St. John. The company told Yu that were interested in having that happen before next April. Yu himself remains optimistic about Petronas making a Final Investment Decision on Pacific NorthWest, after hearing that the company feels that the global glut of LNG supply will meet with demand by 2022.

Filming of the “All I want for Christmas is an F.I.D.” video will take place tomorrow.