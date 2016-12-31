Fort St. John’s Sterling Middleton continues play at Junior Curling Championships

NEW WESTMINSTER, B.C. – Sterling Middleton of Fort St. John and his curling team, Team Tardi will play today hoping to qualify for the semi-finals at the 2017 BC Junior Curling Championships.

Team Tardi finished the round robin in second place with a record of 5-2. The team won gold at provincials last year and a bronze medal at the Canadian juniors.

Team Tardi will now play Saturday afternoon against Team McCrady, the team that finished the round robin in first place with a record of 6-1. Team McCrady beat Team Tardi in the round robin in a close match with a score of 7-6. The winning team will get a direct berth into the finals.

If Team Tardi can beat Team McCrady, they will move on to the semi-finals on Saturday evening.