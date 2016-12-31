News Ticker

Fort St. John’s Sterling Middleton continues play at Junior Curling Championships

December 31, 2016 Adam Reaburn Sports 0

Sweepers Sterling Middleton and Tyler Tardi follow Karlee Burgess’s rock into the house as skip Mary Fay calls line in the gold medal game of the 2016 Youth Olympics in Lillehammer, Norway (WCF/Richard Gray photo)

NEW WESTMINSTER, B.C. – Sterling Middleton of Fort St. John and his curling team, Team Tardi will play today hoping to qualify for the semi-finals at the 2017 BC Junior Curling Championships.

Team Tardi finished the round robin in second place with a record of 5-2. The team won gold at provincials last year and a bronze medal at the Canadian juniors.

Team Tardi will now play Saturday afternoon against Team McCrady, the team that finished the round robin in first place with a record of 6-1.  Team McCrady beat Team Tardi in the round robin in a close match with a score of 7-6.  The winning team will get a direct berth into the finals.

If Team Tardi can beat Team McCrady, they will move on to the semi-finals on Saturday evening.

