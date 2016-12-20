Fort St. John RCMP continuing search for two wanted men

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP are seeking the public’s help in their continuing search for two men wanted on outstanding warrants.

29 year-old Christopher David Boswell and 24 year-old Branden Chase Miskenack have both been wanted on outstanding arrest warrants since mid-November.

Boswell is wanted in connection with an incident with police that occurred on Alaska Road in Fort St. John at around 5:20 p.m. on October 19th. Boswell is wanted for Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and Failing to stop for police. Boswell is described as: Caucasian, standing 5’10” tall, weighing roughly 220 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Branden Miskenack has been wanted for Break and Enter, Use of a firearm while committing and offence, and breach of undertaking since November 18th. Miskenack is described as: First Nations, 5’10” tall, weighing approximately 200 lbs., with dark hair and eyes.

Police say that both of these men are considered dangerous, while Miskenack could also be armed. If you see either man, you are advised to call 911 right away. Anyone with information about either individual is asked to call the Fort St. John RCMP at (250) 787-8100, or can call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477 if they with to remain anonymous.