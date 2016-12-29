First Nations “cautiously” welcome news of changes to Petronas Pacific NorthWest LNG Site

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – According to an article in the Financial Post, First Nations in northwestern B.C. are welcoming the news that Petronas is considering making changes to the Pacific NorthWest LNG project.

Petronas is considering moving parts of the facility to nearby Ridley Island. Ridley Island already has 2 docking facilities used for coal and grain exports according to the article. The article also states the new location would eliminate the need for an extended suspension bridge.

Gitanyow hereditary chief Glen Williams stated he always wanted the project to be moved so it wouldn’t damage the Flora Bank.

Gitwilgyoots hereditary chief Donnie Wesley says that he wants to see another environmental assessment done with the proposed changes.

According to the article, he said that moving the project in its entirety onto Ridley Island “would be ideal at this point.”

“What they’re talking about is a few hundred yards across the street more or less,” Wesley said. “I don’t know if the federal government will make the company, Petronas, do any more environmental assessments for where they’re planning to put it.”

B.C. Natural Gas Development Minister Rich Coleman says they expect Petronas to make a decision in the summer of 2017.