Fire crews respond to incident at Reddi Mart on 110th Ave.

UPDATE: Captain Marco D’Agostino with the Fort St. John Fire Department said that fire crews responded to a grease fire that started inside the Q-Spot restaurant. D’Agostino speculated that restaurant workers discarded grease from the restaurant’s deep fryer into a bucket prior to closing for business late Thursday night. D’Agostino explained that the bucket of grease caught fire at some point during the overnight hours. Fire crews removed the bucket and extinguished the fire before ventilating the building. The building sustained no damage during the incident.

D’Agostino added that investigators will be at the restaurant today to determine exactly how the grease bucket caught fire, but that it is not considered suspicious.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Fire Department has responded to an incident at the Reddi Mart near the intersection of 100th St. and 110th Ave.

At approximately 5:45 this morning, several fire trucks were seen responding to the convenience store, while a small fire was seen just outside the store’s front doors.

This is a developing story, and we’ll have updates as they are provided by fire crews.