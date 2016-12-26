Family friendly things to do after Christmas in Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – There are a number of activities happening this week in Fort St. John for families. The City has scheduled a number of events to help pass the time during the last week of the year.

You can find more upcoming events at www.energeticcity.ca/events, which is powered by www.townwall.ca or www.fortstjohn.ca

Outdoor Skating

The City of Fort St. John has two outdoor skating rinks. One is located at Kin Park with the other at Centennial Park in the old Visitor Centre Parking Lot. New this year is the skating loop at Mathews Park. This is a 300 metre loop. All three ice surfaces are open during the day.

Activities at the North Peace Leisure Pool

The North Peace Leisure Pool has a number of activities each day this week. The pool will open again December 27 and continue with their 12 days of Holidays activities. See the full schedule below. Click the image to see a full screen view.

North Peace Gymnastics Club

The NPGA is hosting Winter break camp from December 27 to December 30. See all the details below.

Activities at the Pomeroy Sport Centre

The Pomeroy Sport Centre will be open again after Christmas starting December 27 with a full schedule of fun this week. From bouncing beans at the Kids Arena Field house to public skating and drop-in hockey. There are lots of activities schedule at the Pomeroy Sport Centre.

Christmas Light Tour

There are some amazing houses in Fort St. John that are all decked out for the holidays. Start with the house on 244 road, just north of Fort St. John. Named the YRB Best Decked House, there are over 50,000 lights. Click here to find a map of all the best decorated houses in Fort St. John.

District of Taylor events

The District of Taylor has scheduled a number of events all this week. The events ranging from a walking group to archery. See the full list of events below

