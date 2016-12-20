Duncan Redfearn named new Dawson Creek CAO

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The City of Dawson Creek has announced that it has a new Chief Administrative Officer.

Duncan Redfearn will become the City’s new CAO on January 1st, 2017. Redfearn has been with the City since February 2008, and most recently served as the City’s Director of Community Services. Dawson Creek City Council says it was happy to hire from within for the position, and has confidence that Redfearn and the rest of the leadership team at City Hall will continue to provide excellent service.

“We are excited with this transition in our organization as we welcome our new CAO, Duncan Redfearn and wish the very best to our retiring CAO, Jim Chute,” said Mayor Dale Bumstead.

Chute, who has served as CAO for the past fifteen years, announced his intention to retire last June. He will be remaining with the City as a Senior Advisor until June 30th, 2018 to help with the transfer of the City’s historical knowledge.

“It has been an honour and privilege to serve Mayor and Council and the citizens of Dawson Creek for the past 37 years” said Chute, “I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to do such energizing and rewarding work.”