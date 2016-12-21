Donald Trump says he supports Keystone XL after first conversation with Trudeau

CALGARY, A.B. – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said today that during his first conversation with the American President-elect, Donald Trump was “very supportive” of TransCanada’s proposed Keystone XL crude oil pipeline.

Reuters is reporting that when he spoke at an event in Calgary, Trudeau said he also saw “extraordinary opportunities” for Canada if the United States takes a step back from tackling climate change. Trudeau said that he also supports the proposed Keystone XL pipeline.

The 830,000 barrel per day pipeline would carry oil sands crude from Alberta to the U.S. Midwest, but was rejected by the Obama administration last year.

Story courtesy Reuters: http://business.financialpost.com/news/energy/donald-trump-very-supportive-of-keystone-xl-pipeline-in-first-conversation-with-justin-trudeau?__lsa=81db-36f2.