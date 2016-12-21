Deserving Fort St. John family goes through “break and enter”

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Though the words “break and enter” usually inspire fear and anger, for one deserving family in Fort St. John those words might have just made their Christmas.

Moose FM’s Break and Enter Contest picked a family in need earlier this month to be the recipient of a “break and enter.” A single mother raising three kids, one of whom is blind and autistic, was eventually chosen. With the help of relatives, the “target” family was ushered out for the evening last night while a team of twenty-odd volunteers from Moose FM, the Fort St. John Co-op, and a local school went to work. The group quickly got to work, bringing a new kitchen table, recliner, bedroom dressers, and bed frames into the house to be assembled. Others also brought in a large number of household essentials including a vacuum cleaner and set of pots and pans, as well as presents for the three kids.

After 45 frenzied minutes, the team of volunteers packed up faster than Santa Claus can climb up a chimney, and were gone into the night.

The break and enter would not have been possible without the support from local businesses’ generous donations:

