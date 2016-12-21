Deserving Fort St. John family goes through “break and enter”

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Though the words “break and enter” usually inspire fear and anger, for one deserving family in Fort St. John those words might have just made their Christmas.
Moose FM’s Break and Enter Contest picked a family in need earlier this month to be the recipient of a “break and enter.” A single mother raising three kids, one of whom is blind and autistic, was eventually chosen. With the help of relatives, the “target” family was ushered out for the evening last night while a team of twenty-odd volunteers from Moose FM, the Fort St. John Co-op, and a local school went to work. The group quickly got to work, bringing a new kitchen table, recliner, bedroom dressers, and bed frames into the house to be assembled. Others also brought in a large number of household essentials including a vacuum cleaner and set of pots and pans, as well as presents for the three kids.
After 45 frenzied minutes, the team of volunteers packed up faster than Santa Claus can climb up a chimney, and were gone into the night.
The break and enter would not have been possible without the support from local businesses’ generous donations:
- Fort St. John Co-Op: $2000 donation
- Epscan Industries: $1000 donation
- Home Hardware: household items
- Northern Metalic/AAA Safety: $1000 donation
- Eaglevision: Video service
- City Furniture: Dressers, leather recliner, bed frames, dining table and chairs
- Highmark Oilfield: $2000 donation
- Montana’s: Gift card
- Self Maid Cleaning: 2 months of free cleaning
- Safeway: $100 gift card
- Accent Dental: $200 gift card to Safeway
- Fort St John Dental Clinic: Goodie bags, free check-ups
- North Peace Leisure Pool: Swimming passes
- Casey’s Pub: Spa day for mom
- Hair Bin Salon and Spa: $50 gift card
- Shopper’s Drug Mart: $50 gift card
- Sticky’s Candy: Goodie bags for kids
- Murray GM: A Christmas turkey
- Burger King: $50 gift card
- Action Property Management: $100 off rent for 2 months
- Cruz Gordon: Donated the Hatchimal he was going to get for Christmas
- Jiffy Lube: Free oil changes
- Crafty Folks: Art set