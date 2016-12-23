Dawson Creek Fire Department responds to garage fire

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Dawson Creek Fire Department responded to a garage fire late Thursday night.

The Fire Department responded to the fully involved fire in the 1400 block of 111 avenue in Dawson Creek. Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy black smoke and fire in the garage of the home and also near power poles.

Due to the power poles, the firefighters were forced to fight the fire from a distance to avoid electrocution.

The fire was contained to the garage, however; the garage and 2 vehicles inside were destroyed in the blaze. There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Fire Department.