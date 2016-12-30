City of Fort St. John running Christmas Tree Pick-Up on January 7th

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John will be picking up Christmas Trees on Saturday, January 7th this year.

Residents are asked to put their Christmas Tree by the curb prior to 8:00 a.m. for pick-up. The City is also reminding residents to remove all decorations including tinsel and plastic tree bags.

The City is also asking that residents choosing to participate in this program, leave their trees on top of any snow banks or ensure that their trees are easily accessed for the organizations collecting them.

The pick-up is weather dependent, if there are severe weather conditions, the date will be changed.

For those that can’t get the tree to the curb on the pick-up date, there will be a drop-off location also available. You can bring your tree between January 6 to January 15. This years drop off location is behind the Pomeroy Sport Center on 94 Ave.