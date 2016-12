UPDATE: As of 1:40 p.m. Sunday power has been restored.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Hydro is responding to a power outage north of Fort St. John affecting customers in parts of Charlie Lake and along Highway 29 and Highway 97.

At this time crews are on scene working to resolve the outage, but there is no estimate on when power will be restored. There are over 1,600 customers affected.

We will post updates as information becomes available. You can also view updates at www.bchydro.com/outages.