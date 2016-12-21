Chetwynd considering borrowing $1.5 million for sewer upgrades

CHETWYND, B.C. – The District of Chetwynd is looking at borrowing up to $1.5 million in order to upgrade a crucial part of the District’s sewer system.

Chetwynd’s Chief Administrative Officer Doug Fleming explained that the District recently adopted a ten year capital infrastructure plan, which will see $30 million in infrastructure upgrades. The particular section of sewer that will be upgraded is the East Trunk Main collector, which collects sewage from the District’s Industrial Park, and the Crown and Legion subdivisions. Fleming says that the sewer itself is nearly 50 years old, and has needed to be replaced for several years.

Since the District has in the past tried and failed to get grant funding from the provincial and federal governments, the District is looking to borrow the $1.5 million to upgrade the sewer. Fleming says that the loan will be the only money that the District will need to borrow for at least six years. In order to allow Chetwynd to borrow the money, the District is holding an alternative approval process, where residents and landowners can voice their dissatisfaction with the borrowing of money. Council will consider an alternative approval process if petitioned by at least 10 percent of eligible voters before 4pm on February 1st. If not, work will move forward as planned, with construction starting in spring of 2017.