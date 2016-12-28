BC Hydro releases first Site C annual report to BCUC

VANCOUVER, B.C. – BC Hydro has submitted a copy of its Site C Annual Progress Report to the British Columbia Utilities Commission.

The annual report on Site C construction updates the Commission on the progress of construction from July 2015 to September 2016.

The report says that construction of the $8.7 billion project is so far both on schedule and on budget. As of September 30th, the cost of the dam’s construction totalled $1.3 billion.

BC Hydro says that’s gone to building a construction bridge, worker accommodations, excavation, and road work. Public road improvements to the 240 and 269 Roads were nearing completion in fall 2016.

Site C employment increased from 392 workers in August 2015 to 1,750 workers in September 2016. Workers from British Columbia made up 80 per cent of the total workforce in September 2016.

Hydro says that consultations with First Nations are ongoing, ten of whom have yet to sign a project agreement. The report notes that court action is continuing with several pending appeals, and admits legal challenges have the potential to delay construction.

Despite the potential hurdles BC Hydro still projects the project will be “on time and on budget” with a substation due in 2020 and full project completion by 2024.