B.C. students continue to follow through and complete high school education

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – 3 annual reports from the B.C. government show that students throughout the province are completing school but also doing well on exams.

The reports look at completion and graduation rates as well as provincial exam results and Aboriginal student achievement.

The report in regards to graduation rates showed that completion rates have risen almost 2 points from 2011/2012. 84% of students are graduating.

The report on 2016 provincial exams shows that all students that are in grades 10 to 12 continue to do well in courses that require provincial exams. 2% more students received a C+ or higher on exams. In English 12 specifically, numbers increased by 2 points.

The last report shows that Aboriginal students are also succeeding. The government says over the past 5 years, the completion rate among Aboriginal students has increased steadily. More than 85% of Aboriginal students received passing grades in all major grade 10-12 courses.

Some other notable points from the reports include:

85.8% of female students graduated in 2015/2016

81.4% of male students graduated in 2015/2016

The 6 year completion rate for those with special needs has increased 11.4% to 67% in 2015/2016

Aboriginal completion rate is at 7.4% to 63.8% in 2015/2016