B.C. government confident LNG to continue to surge forward

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Minister of Natural Gas Development Rich Coleman wrote a letter today outlining all the happenings of LNG in 2016 and touched on what is to come in 2017.

Coleman pointed to November when the Woodfibre LNG announcement was made.

“The guarantee happened in November when Woodfibre LNG announced they will move forward their facility, representing $1.6 billion in new investment and hundreds of jobs. It marked the first confirmation that B.C.’s clean natural gas will reach markets in Asia.”

That project is joining work already underway in Delta, B.C., where FortisBC is currently expanding the facility there to export and domestic needs.

“This expansion has already provided $60 million in contract work to over 100 companies and businesses in communities such as Vancouver, Langley, Abbotsford, and Coquitlam.”

The Pacific NorthWest LNG proposal is still pending a final investment decision. The government says it would result in up to $36 billion in new capital spending, 4,500 new construction jobs and close to 350 permanent positions.

“This was a banner year for British Columbia’s natural gas sector; our actions helped Woodfibre LNG announce they will move forward and they supported Pacific NorthWest LNG’s pending decision. The LNG industry is a long-term commitment and one we will continue to promote globally at the next LNG Conference, Nov. 28 – 30, 2017.”

You can view the full address here: https://news.gov.bc.ca/factsheets/lng-guaranteed-in-2016-with-more-to-come-in-the-new-year